MUNI DIARIES: Behind the Wheel

In the final MUNI DIARIES episodes airing this week, we hear about the people behind the wheel:



MC Allen explains how he went from transit fan to Muni operator to social media sensation

Filmmaker and musician H.P. Mendoza hares the story of how he came to love San Francisco when he was a kid — thanks to his dad’s Muni routes

Since 2008, Muni Diaries has encouraged Bay Area riders to share their transit stories. Over the last 15 years, thousands of people have contributed to this collective love letter to this place we call home. Muni diaries started live storytelling events in 2009. And that eventually became the Muni Diaries podcast. This week we are sharing some of the producers' favorites.