1A
Monday - Friday at 11am
1A is a show about a changing America. 1A convenes a daily conversation about the most important issues of our time.
1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror—taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be. With a name inspired by the First Amendment, the show celebrates free speech and the power of the spoken word.
1A is pre-recorded, but you can share your opinions and questions anytime at (855) 236-1212 and see upcoming show topics at the 1A website.
Latest Episodes
-
Haiti's president is assassinated. Japan declares a state of emergency.
-
The U.S. reaches its vaccine ceiling. President Biden will ban non-compete clauses.
-
The fall semester for many colleges in the United States doesn’t start until August, but some big academic hires are already making headlines.
-
According to Michael Pollan, it wasn’t just coal that fueled the Industrial Revolution, but caffeine.
-
What's next? And could it involve the U.N. — or the U.S.?
-
Deonn's latest book is part Arthurian legend and part classic young adult fantasy.
-
As the last U.S. and NATO forces pull out of the country, the Taliban are on the march. Recent reports paint a worrying picture.
-
"Genome editing is a powerful, scientific technology that can reshape medical treatments and people’s lives, but it can also harmfully reduce human diversity and increase social inequality."
-
Trejo has become one of Hollywood’s go-to badasses and bad guys.
-
As recently as 2016, the median wealth of a white household was $171,000 dollars. For Black households? Just $17,000.