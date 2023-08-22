© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Public Safety

City Of Oakland releases new survey to improve Chinatown’s pedestrian safety

KALW | By Paul C. Kelly Campos
Published August 22, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT
Oakland's Chinatown.
Wikimedia User Paul Sableman
/
Wikimedia Commons
Oakland's Chinatown.

Oakland’s Chinatown is a historic, downtown neighborhood – being one of the oldest such neighborhoods in the nation. But approximately 30 percent of Chinatown's streets are in the city's high-injury network – the six percent of Oakland streets that see 63 percent of severe and fatal crashes.

The multilingual survey’s goal is to gather community input on safety and development improvements. Looking in particular at Chinatown’s 10th and 7th streets, 8th and 9th streets intersections and the Webster and Harrison streets intersections.

According to Oaklandside, from 2015 to 2019, there were 137 collisions with pedestrians and 71 with bicycles. And that trend is increasing.

The implementation of the “Chinatown Complete Streets Plan” comes in four phases. Phase 1 is to examine past planning recommendations and identify corridors to develop. Phase 2, which is the current phase, is agreeing on the final project description. Phase 3 is the creation of conceptual designs for improvements. And Phase 4 will be final designs ready for actual development.

Oakland defines “Complete Streets” as streets designed, planned and operated to support safe mobility for people of all ages, whether they be drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists or transit passengers.

Paul C. Kelly Campos
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paul C. Kelly Campos is a writer, poet and translator of Irish and Nicaraguan descent. His bilingual work has appeared in NPR’s Next Generation Radio, The Washington Post, KQED Forum, KALW, Prism, The Golden Gate Xpress, Seen and Heard, The San Franciscan, and Borderless magazine.
