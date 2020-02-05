'When They Were Here' Highlights The Epidemic of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women with Ivan and Ivy MacDonald, siblings and directors of When They Were Here. They have direct experience with this crisis in their own family.

Over the past two years, Ivan and Ivy have developed intimate relationships with people and communities deeply affected by this epidemic in Montana, where Indigenous women and girls make up less than four percent of the population, but account for 30 percent of those deemed missing by the state's Department of Justice. What are their stories and what will it take to truly address this crisis?

Guests:

Ivy MacDonald, director of When They Were Here and recent graduate of the MFA program at the University of Montana

Ivan MacDonald, director of When They Were Here and advocate working in Indigenous communities in various settings

Web Resources:

When They Were Here

LA Times: Native women are vanishing across the U.S. Inside an aunt’s desperate search for her niece

The New Republic: The Cyclical Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women



