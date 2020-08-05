What Real Solutions Are Needed To Address The Surge In Gun Violence Across US Cities?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with community advocates about the surge of gun violence across the US. Since the protests in Portland, the Trump administration has threatened to send federal agents to cities like Chicago and Kansas City to “quell” the violence.

Community leaders and activists say federal agents and more policing are not the answer. They say we need real solutions like stricter gun laws, more resources in neglected neighborhoods, mental health support in schools, jobs programs, and so much more.

Guests:

Jahmal Cole, founder and CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City

Kendra Van de Water, co-founder of YEAH Philly, the Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout

Rosilyn Temple, founder and executive director of Kansas City Mothers in Charge

