What Are The Legalities Of Police & Federal Agents Using Violence Against Protesters?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing police brutality against protesters and journalists. ProPublica has compiled nearly 70 videos showing police abusing their power. On the first Saturday after George Floyd was killed, The Washington Post reports that police partially blinded 8 people.

On Wednesday, The Trump administration announced they will pull federal paramilitarities out of Portland after weeks of escalating protests and violence. Trump is now threatening to send federal agents to additional cities. What are the legalities around police brutality?

Guests:

Gregory McKelvey, vice chair of the Oregon Democratic Black Caucus and board president of Brown Hope, a nonprofit and community solution for racial justice

Emerson Sykes, staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project

Web Resources:

Revolt, Gregory McKelvey: America, here’s the truth about Portland’s protests that the mainstream is hiding

The Guardian, Chris McGreal: Federal officers to pull out of Portland in a major reversal for Trump administration

The Washington Post, Matthew Tokson: The feds won’t face legal consequences for illegal arrests in Portland

ProPublica: We Are Tracking What Happens to Police After They Use Force on Protestors

The New York Times, Mihir Zaveri: N.Y.P.D.’s Use of Unmarked Van in Arrest Draws Parallels to Portland

ACLU, Emerson Sykes: Know Your Rights While Protesting Police Brutality