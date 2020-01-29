"Using or Resisting Restraining Orders"

YLR Host Jeff Hayden welcomes San Mateo Legal Specialists and Attorneys David Navarro and H Yvonne Seeley. Questions for Jeff's guests? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255. Also, this is our once-a-month Call-A-Lawyer Night. So, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org) 7 'til 8pm PST, attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 800-525-9917, for your private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal questions. Lastly, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist, invites calls to his office tomorrow on Bankruptcy Law: 9am-Noon Thursday, January 29, 800-477-3111 -- Mr Bayer's public service for KALW's audience.

