 "Using or Resisting Restraining Orders" | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Legal Rights

"Using or Resisting Restraining Orders"

By Martin MacClain 31 minutes ago

YLR Host Jeff Hayden welcomes San Mateo Legal Specialists and Attorneys David Navarro and H Yvonne Seeley. Questions for Jeff's guests? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255. Also, this is our once-a-month Call-A-Lawyer Night. So, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org) 7 'til 8pm PST, attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 800-525-9917, for your private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal questions. Lastly, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist, invites calls to his office tomorrow on Bankruptcy Law: 9am-Noon Thursday, January 29, 800-477-3111 -- Mr Bayer's public service for KALW's audience. 
 

Tags: 
family law
restraining order
david navarro
h yvonne seeley
Jeff Hayden
Call-A-Lawyer
Your Legal Rights