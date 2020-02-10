State Senate Candidates For District 13 Debate At Forum In Palo Alto

California's 13th Senate District encompasses much of the Bay Area's peninsula, including most of San Mateo county and some of Santa Clara county. Seven candidates are vying to replace Sen. Jerry Hill in an election scheduled for November 3rd, with a primary election scheduled to be held on March 3rd.

On February 5th, the candidates gathered for a debate at the Palo Alto Art Center and were met with a crowd of 200 people. The seven candidates are Josh Becker, Michael Brownrigg, Alex Glew, Sally Lieber, Shelly Masur, Annie Oliva, and John Webster.

The following is a video from the debate, and showcases the candidates various positions.