 State of the Bay: Pandemic Learning Loss, School Reopening and Healthy Cooking | KALW
Related Program: 
State of the Bay

State of the Bay: Pandemic Learning Loss, School Reopening and Healthy Cooking

By State of the Bay 3 hours ago
  • A group of elementary students wait to have their temperatures checked before entering school
    A group of elementary students wait to have their temperatures checked before entering school
    Photo by Allison Shelley for American Education / Alliance for Excellent Education

This week on State of the Bay, we'll talk about the state of school reopening with SF Chronicle education reporter Jill Tucker.  Then we'll do a deep dive into pandemic learning loss and how it can be addressed with Heather Hough, Executive Director of Policy Analysis for California Education and Lakisha Young, co-founder and CEO of The Oakland Reach.  We'll end with Joseph Pace's interview of Dr. Linda Shiue about her new cookbook, Spicebox Kitchen.

What would you like to ask our guests?  Post a comment here, tweet us @StateofBay or send an email or voicemail to StateofBay@gmail.com.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney, Wendy Holcombe

Tags: 
learning loss
california schools