The SpongeBob Musical - 'Chicago' in San Jose - Il Trovatore - MindTravel @ Aquarium of the Bay

This week on Open Air, KALW’s weekly radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with actors Lorenzo Pugliese and Daria Pilar Redus (pictured), who play the parts of SpongeBob SquarePants and his squirrel girlfriend Sandy Cheeks, in The SpongeBob Musical, which is in town from through February 16.

The SpongeBob Musical, based on the Nickelodeon animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants, made its world premiere in June 2016. The show follows the animated series onto the stage and deep into the sea, for 8 performances only at the Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St.) in San Francisco.

We talk to Bay Area actress and musical star Monique Hafen Adams, who stars as Roxie Hart in the new San Jose Stage Company's production of the Tony Award® Winning Musical Chicago.

Chicago, which is the longest-running American show on Broadway, is set in Chicago in the jazz age, and tells the story of Roxie Hart, who is accused of murdering her lover. The production runs through March 15 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st St.) in San Jose.

Also from San Jose, we talk with Opera San Jose’s music director and principal conductor Joseph Marcheso, about the company’s upcoming production of Il trovatore. There are six performances of Verdi’s famous opera between February 15 and March 1, at the California Theatre (345 South 1st St.) in San Jose. Stage director is Brad Dalton.

Plus, for something completely different, we talk via phone with composer, pianist and meditation expert Murray Hidary, about his upcoming meditative musical MindTravel experience at the Aquarium of the Bay on February 16.

Hidary presents an immersive music experience via a live-to-headphones ‘silent’ piano experience, while he takes you on a musical journey through the underwater tunnels and into the Aquarium Farallon Room. There is also a separate MindTravel + Yoga on the Labyrinth on February 18 (5pm) at Grace Cathedral.

Open Air with host David Latulippe, heard live on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Listen now or anytime…