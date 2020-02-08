San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade In Pictures

Every Lunar New Year, Chinese American women from across the country travel to San Francisco to participate in the Miss Chinatown USA pageant — an ethnic beauty pageant that’s been a national event since the late fifties.
Chinatown’s political powerhouse Rose Pak has been dead for three years, but that hasn’t stopped her from causing controversy. San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency named the new Muni station in Chinatown after her but not everyone is behind the decision.
San Francisco's Chinatown is the oldest in North America, myths and stories have always surround it. Among those is the story of an underground network of tunnels under Chinatown. But is there evidence the tunnels exist? Listener Tristan Brotherton wanted to know what might be underneath San Francisco.