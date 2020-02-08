 San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade In Pictures | KALW

San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade In Pictures

By Jenny G. Shao 2 minutes ago

The Year of the Rat was celebrated in San Francisco with the annual Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday, February 8. KALW's Jenny G. Shao documented the event with her photography.

Chinatown

