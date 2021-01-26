Roman Mars, From Modest Beginnings At KALW To His New Book

Roman Mars first produced “99% Invisible” out of his bedroom for KALW 10 years ago. Today it’s one of the top podcasts on iTunes. In this interview, Roman talks about his start in radio and his bestselling book.

"I just tried to knock on every door until someone gave me some kind of job to learn how to do [radio]. The only people who opened the door was KALW."

Roman’s book is “The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design.” He co-wrote it with his show’s editor Kurt Kohlstedt.

Like the show, his book tells the stories behind design and architecture that we don’t tend to notice -whether it be a mailbox or a skyscraper built years ago.

