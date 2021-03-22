One Planet: The Monsanto Papers

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, investigative journalist Carey Gillman discusses her new book, The Monsanto Papers: Deadly Secrets, Corporate Corruption, and One Man’s Search for Justice. Gillam tells the story of Dewayne “Lee” Johnson, a California groundskeeper who won a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Monsanto in 2018 after he was exposed to its glyphosate-herbicide, Ranger Pro, and got cancer.

Decades of research has connected the weed killer to cancer, but Monsanto went to great lengths to hide how dangerous it was. What has changed since this lawsuit and what does it take to hold corrupt companies accountable?

Carey Gillam, investigative journalist, researcher for US Right to Know & author of Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer and the Corruption of Science and The Monsanto Papers: Deadly Secrets, Corporate Corruption, and One Man’s Search for Justice

