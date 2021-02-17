 Labor Groups & Gig Workers Continue The Fight Against Prop 22 For Better Pay & Worker Protections | KALW
Your Call

Labor Groups & Gig Workers Continue The Fight Against Prop 22 For Better Pay & Worker Protections

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 2 hours ago
  • An UberEats food delivery driver cycles along a very busy Oxford Road in Manchester. One of a growing number of delivery riders for Uber's food delivery service as demand in Manchester increases.
    Shopblocks

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the fallout of the passage of Proposition 22, a ballot measure that defines California’s gig workers as independent contractors, not employees. It was the costliest ballot measure in the state’s history.

Last month, the grocery chain, Albertsons, and their subsidiary stores fired unionized delivery drivers and replaced them with third-party gig workers. Labor groups say this is just the beginning of what’s to come. What can the Biden administration do to ensure workers are protected?

Guests:

Caitlin Vega, labor lawyer and co-founder of Union Made. Caitlin has worked with the California Labor Federation for more than 15 years and helped to pass AB 5 in 2019

Susan Cuffaro, founding member of Gig Workers’ Collective, a grassroots non-profit group that promotes gig worker empowerment

Cherri Murphy, Lyft driver, social justice minister and organizer with Gig Workers Rising

Web Resources: 

San Francisco Chronicle, Carolyn Said: California Supreme Court rejects Uber, Lyft challenge to gig-work order 

The New York Times, Veena Dubal and Juliet B. Schor: Gig Workers Are Employees. Start Treating Them That Way. 

The New York Times, Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura: Food Delivery Apps Are Booming. Their Workers Are Often Struggling. 

Wired: With $200 Million, Uber and Lyft Write Their Own Labor Law 

