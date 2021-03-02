How Medicare For All Would Work & Transform Healthcare In The US

On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with Doctors Micah Johnson and Abdul El-Sayed about their new book, Medicare For All: A Citizen’s Guide. They write that healthcare policy is notoriously complex, but what the people want is simple: good healthcare that’s easy to use and doesn’t break the bank.

They tackle several crucial questions: What would Medicare for All actually look like, how would it work, and how will we get there? They say it’s time to seriously examine how Medicare for All would transform the way we give, receive and pay for healthcare in the US. What questions do you have about a Medicare for All system?

Guests:

Dr. Micah Johnson, physician, health care researcher, and policy advisor. Dr. Johnson has served as a health policy fellow in the U.S. House of Representatives and has advised presidential campaigns on health care reform

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, physician, epidemiologist, and public health expert. Dr. El-Sayed ran for Governor of Michigan in 2018 on a state-level single-payer platform. He is the author of Healing Politics: A Doctor’s Journey into the Heart of Our Political Epidemic and host of America Dissected: Coronavirus

Web Resources:

MEDICARE FOR ALL: A CITIZEN’S GUIDE

CNN: Medicare for All would have ensured the US had a better pandemic response