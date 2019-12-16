Episode 5: Prison’s Secret Santas

For those of us in prison, the holiday season can be a painful time. Many of us miss our families and our traditions. But it’s also a time when we get together with food and acts of kindness.

This is the last episode of our first season of Uncuffed. For the finale episode, we’re coming together for the holidays. You’ll hear from the guys at both Solano and San Quentin, and find out how we all get through this time of the year.

Thanks for listening to Season 1. Stay tuned for more! Subscribe to “Uncuffed” in podcast players, get on our email list at WeAreUncuffed.org and follow us on social media @WeAreUncuffed.

Happy holidays.

"It was around Christmas time. I went to the store, and I bought a lot of food, like roast beef and chili beans, and rice ... And I put them in a big brown bag, and I came out on Christmas day, early in the morning, and I said to myself, 'the very first person that walks past me and says, "Merry Christmas," I'm gonna give them that bag.'"

Subscribe to Uncuffed in podcast players. Learn more at WeAreUncuffed.org.

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. All content is approved by prison information officers.