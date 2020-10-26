City Visions: School Board Election, San Francisco's Tightening Budget, Radio Drama Revivals

Ten candidates are vying to fill four seats in November’s election for the San Francisco School Board. We’ll delve into the most pressing issues the school district faces and hear how candidates say they’ll meet the challenges ahead.

We’ll also get an update on San Francisco's tightening budget from Mission Local's Joe Eskenazi and find out how darkened theaters have inspired local actors to revive the old-fashioned radio drama.

Guests:

Segment 1: Joe Eskanazi, Managing Editor and Columnist for Mission Local.

Segment 2: Ida Mojadad, Education and Housing Reporter for the San Francisco Examiner; Miranda Martin, Director of Policy for Parents for Public Schools.

Segment 3: Sean Garahan, Founder of Bay Area Radio Drama.

Host: Joseph Pace

Producers: Chris Nooney and Wendy Holcombe

Audio clips from School Board candidates:

Matt Alexander:

Kevine Boggess:

Michelle Parker:

Nick Rothman: