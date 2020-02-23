City Visions: E.J. Dionne: How progressives and moderates can unite America

Will progressives and moderates feud as the country burns? Or will they unite to defeat President Trump and usher in a new era of reform?

This is the central question posed by author E.J. Dionne, Jr in his recently-published book, Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country. On tonight's show, guest host Grace Won will be in conversation with Dionne about the issues raised in his book. With the California Democratic primary only a week away, do you have questions about the race and what it means for the future of the Democratic Party and the country? Tune in and call in to join the conversation.

Guest:

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is a columnist for the Washington Post, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, professor at Georgetown University and visiting professor at Harvard University. In addition to his recent book, Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country, he is co-author of the recent New York Times bestseller One Nation After Trump as well as several other influential and best-selling books.

Mr. Dionne will be appearing at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on February 27 at 12:00pm and at the Hillside Club in Berkeley on February 27 at 7:30pm.