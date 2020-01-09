 Chesa Boudin Takes Office With A Promise To End Cash Bail | KALW

Chesa Boudin Takes Office With A Promise To End Cash Bail

By Julia Llinas Goodman 38 seconds ago
  • San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, center, gestures as he walks with Valerie Block during his swearing in ceremony in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
    San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, center, gestures as he walks with Valerie Block during his swearing in ceremony in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
    Jeff Chiu / AP Photo

 


Chesa Boudin was sworn in as San Francisco’s new district attorney yesterday. Boudin narrowly won the position against interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus, in a race that took days to resolve.

 

 

At the ceremony, Boudin promised to use his new position to immediately end cash bail and punitive sentencing enhancements. He also vowed not to prosecute cases that stem from illegal searches during traffic stops. And he laid out some longer-term plans.

 

"Join us in rejecting the notion that to seek justice we must abandon forgiveness, that to empower our protectors requires tolerating excessive force, that to be safe we should put the mentally ill and addicted in cages, that jails and prisons should be the primary responses to all of our social problems," Boudin said.

He added that he wants to create a comprehensive restorative justice program, and other alternatives to incarceration.

Boudin was sworn in by Mayor London Breed. She caused controversy by appointing Suzy Loftus as interim district attorney just a month before the election. The move was widely viewed as an attempt to sway the race in Loftus’s favor.

Last night, Mayor Breed struck a moderate tone. She emphasized the negative impacts of crime, but she also advocated for fairness. And she said she was looking forward to working with Boudin.

 

"We know that there is a balance between justice and fairness," Breed said. "And I appreciate that Chesa Boudin understands that balance."

During the ceremony, Boudin also received video congratulations from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Watch the full ceremony here.

 

Tags: 
chesa boudin
San Francisco
criminal justice reform
justice
District Attorney
2019 San Francisco Elections

Related Content

Chesa Boudin Won San Francisco's DA Race. Now He Plans to End Mass Incarceration

By & Nov 12, 2019
Courtesy of Chesa Boudin's campaign

San Francisco’s next top cop, Chesa Boudin, made his experience as a public defender and the son of incarcerated radicals the center of his campaign. And he told voters he would end racial disparities in the city’s criminal justice system.

City Visions: MacArthur 'Genius' sujatha baliga on the promise of restorative justice

By City Visions Dec 16, 2019

Host Ethan Elkind sits down with sujatha baliga, director of the Restorative Justice Project at Oakland-based Impact Justice. sujatha is one of recipients of the 2019 MacArthur "genius" grants and joins us to discuss her work expanding access to survivor-centered restorative justice strategies.

How Rapid Response Lawyers Can Change People's Lives

By Nov 21, 2019
Holly J. McDede / KALW

Chesa Boudin was elected San Francisco District Attorney earlier this month. But before taking that job, he was a public defender, and he learned how damaging it can be when people aren’t assigned lawyers right away. He founded the Pretrial Release Unit to bring public defenders to people faster.