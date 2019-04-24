 BOUNCE Ep. 3 - From wilderness to superteam | KALW

BOUNCE Ep. 3 - From wilderness to superteam

From KALW's new podcast Bounce, it's the story of half-a-century of the trials and tribulations of the Golden State Warrior through the eyes of a longtime fan.

This version of the Golden State Warriors is historically good. But it’s just the latest iteration. In the half-century-plus that the team has been in the Bay Area, there have been lots of other stars, more than a few scrubs, and a fan base that’s been with them practically no matter what.

One of those fans, Keith Burroughs, attended his first basketball game when the team was still playing at San Francisco's Cow Palace. From the Warriors’ championship in 1975 through the rough stretches they endured before becoming the dynasty of today, Keith has witnessed it all. 

Crosscurrents Podcast

