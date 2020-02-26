Black Violin Is An Awe-Inspiring Mesh Of Hip Hop & Classical Music

On this edition of Your Call, we’re joined by Will B. and Kev Marcus, the incredible classically trained musicians who’ve infused hip hop and classical music to form Black Violin.

For years, they’ve been changing perceptions about who can play what instrument or what type of music. They mix Cardi B and Mozart. Their shows are high energy, inspiring and completely against the grain. Black Violin is currently touring the United States and playing in San Francisco at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Guests:

Wilner Baptiste, instrumentalist of Black Violin

Kevin Sylvester, instrumentalist of Black Violin

Web Resources:

Black Violin performs at the Palace of Fine Arts

Black Violin Foundation

WBUR: Florida Duo 'Black Violin' Meshes Hip-Hop And Classical Music