Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 7/30/20, PM

Lawmakers Consider Bills For Sick Leave, Hospital Supplies, And Diplomas / Schools Consider Teaching In Person / SF Mayor Prepares Budget Proposal

Lawmakers Consider Bills For Sick Leave, Hospital Supplies, And Diplomas

California lawmakers are advancing several bills spurred by the coronavirus as they race to beat an Aug. 31 adjournment deadline in a session shortened by the pandemic. One expands paid sick leave for food sector workers, including farm workers, so those who are sick can afford to take time off. A second would require the state and hospitals to each stockpile 90-day supplies of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment for essential workers. Both are opposed by employer organizations but advanced to the Assembly Appropriations Committee Wednesday. A third bill would allow high school seniors to get their diplomas even if their classes were interrupted this spring by the coronavirus.

Schools Consider Teaching In Person

The school year is drawing near in California and districts and private schools interested in pursuing waivers to allow classroom instruction still are waiting for the state to tell them what’s needed to apply. The Fairmont Schools, which operate five campuses down in Orange County, say most of its parents want their children in classrooms. Fairmont starts school on Aug. 17 — same as the San Francisco Unified School District — but unlike SFUSD, Fairmont is continuing with preparations for classroom instruction even though there’s no certainty they will win approval to offer it. Orange is one of 38 counties on a state watch list because of escalating virus cases. San Mateo made the list, yesterday.

SF Mayor Prepares Budget Proposal

And here in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed will present her two-year budget proposal for the city tomorrow. In it, she will offer $15 million dollars to support the school district, which is facing a sizable budget deficit. The money would help alleviate expected layoffs and cutbacks. It will also support childcare and distance education hubs for students without accessible technology.