Almanac - Wednesday 8/12/20

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of August of 2020...

It is the 225th day of the year

141 days remain until the end of the year.

It is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. It is also known as the "Glorious Twelfth" in the United Kingdom, as it marks the traditional start of the grouse shooting season.

41 days until autumn begins

83 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 months and 22 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:21 am

and sunset will be at 8:06 pm.

In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that

The first low tide was at 1:02 am at 1.41 feet

and the next low tide will be at 12:29 pm at 2.89 feet.

The first high tide will be at 8:03 am at 3.84 feet.

and the next high tide at 6:47 pm at 5.68 feet.

The Moon is 42.5% visible; a Waning Crescent

New Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon in 13 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Full Moon in 21 days Tuesday the 1st of September of 2020 at 10:22 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 28 days on Thursday the 10th of September of 2020 at 2:26 am

Today is…

Baseball Fans Day

International Youth Day

National Julienne Fries Day

National Middle Child Day

National Sewing Machine Day

Truck Driver Day

Vinyl Record Day

World Calligraphy Day

World Elephant Day

Today is also…

Glorious Twelfth in the United Kingdom

HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day in Thailand

International Youth Day in United Nations

Russian Air Force Day

Russian Railway Troops Day

Sea Org Day in Scientology

On this day in history...

1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.

1964 – South Africa is banned from the Olympic Games due to the country's racist policies.

1981 – The IBM Personal Computer is released.

1990 – Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found to date, is discovered by Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota.

1992 – Canada, Mexico and the United States announce completion of negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

1994 – Major League Baseball players go on strike, forcing the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with...

1881 – Cecil B. DeMille, American director and producer (d. 1959)

1907 – Joe Besser, American actor (d. 1988)

1910 – Jane Wyatt, American actress (d. 2006)

1911 – Cantinflas, Mexican actor, screenwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1920 – Percy Mayfield, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1924 – Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Pakistani general and politician, 6th President of Pakistan (d. 1988)

1927 – Porter Wagoner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)

1929 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1930 – George Soros, Hungarian-American businessman and investor, founded the Soros Fund Management

1949 – Mark Knopfler, Scottish-English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1954 – Pat Metheny, American jazz guitarist and composer

1963 – Sir Mix-a-Lot, American rapper, producer, and actor

1975 – Casey Affleck, American actor