Almanac - Wednesday 8/12/20

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of August of 2020...
It is the 225th day of the year
141 days remain until the end of the year.
It is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. It is also known as the "Glorious Twelfth" in the United Kingdom, as it marks the traditional start of the grouse shooting season.
83 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020
(2 months and 22 days from today)
The sun rises at 6:21 am
and sunset will be at 8:06 pm.
In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that
The first low tide was at 1:02 am at 1.41 feet
and the next low tide will be at 12:29 pm at 2.89 feet.
The first high tide will be at 8:03 am at 3.84 feet.
and the next high tide at 6:47 pm at 5.68 feet.
The Moon is 42.5% visible; a Waning Crescent
New Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm
First Quarter Moon in 13 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am
Full Moon in 21 days Tuesday the 1st of September of 2020 at 10:22 pm
Last Quarter Moon in 28 days on Thursday the 10th of September of 2020 at 2:26 am
Today is…
Today is also…
Glorious Twelfth in the United Kingdom
HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day in Thailand
International Youth Day in United Nations
On this day in history...
1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.
1964 – South Africa is banned from the Olympic Games due to the country's racist policies.
1981 – The IBM Personal Computer is released.
1990 – Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found to date, is discovered by Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota.
1992 – Canada, Mexico and the United States announce completion of negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
1994 – Major League Baseball players go on strike, forcing the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with...
1881 – Cecil B. DeMille, American director and producer (d. 1959)
1907 – Joe Besser, American actor (d. 1988)
1910 – Jane Wyatt, American actress (d. 2006)
1911 – Cantinflas, Mexican actor, screenwriter, and producer (d. 1993)
1920 – Percy Mayfield, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 1984)
1924 – Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Pakistani general and politician, 6th President of Pakistan (d. 1988)
1927 – Porter Wagoner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)
1929 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)
1930 – George Soros, Hungarian-American businessman and investor, founded the Soros Fund Management
1949 – Mark Knopfler, Scottish-English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1954 – Pat Metheny, American jazz guitarist and composer
1963 – Sir Mix-a-Lot, American rapper, producer, and actor
1975 – Casey Affleck, American actor