Almanac - Wednesday 7/29/20

Today is Lipstick Day...

this morning's almanac...

It's Wednesday, the 29th of July of 2020...

It is the 210th day of the year.

155 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until autumn begins

97 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 months and 5 days from today)

The sun rises this morning at 6:10 am

and the sun sets at 8:20 pm.

We have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight today

The first low tide was at 2:04 am at minus .33 feet

and the next low tide will be at 1:30 pm at 2.46 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:58 am at 4.27 feet

and the final high tide at 8:09 pm at 6.69 feet

The Moon is currently 71.8% visible: a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: 274.39° W↑

Moon Altitude:-37.32°

Moon Distance: 232,267 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 4:15 pm

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Last Quarter Moon in 13 days on a Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 13 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm in 21 days

First Quarter Moon in 27 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Today is…

International Tiger Day

National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Lasagna Day

National Lipstick Day

Rain Day

Today is also…

Mohun Bagan Day in India

National Anthem Day in Romania

National Thai Language Day in Thailand

Ólavsøka or Olsok, opening of the Løgting session on the Faroe Islands and in the Nordic countries

On this day in history….

1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel submits his prizewinning "Memoir on the Diffraction of Light", precisely accounting for the limited extent to which light spreads into shadows, and thereby demolishing the oldest objection to the wave theory of light.

1836 – Inauguration of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

1848 – Irish Potato Famine: Tipperary Revolt: In County Tipperary, Ireland, then in the United Kingdom, an unsuccessful nationalist revolt against British rule is put down by police.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell sets up the Brownsea Island Scout camp in Poole Harbour on the south coast of England. The camp runs from August 1 to August 9 and is regarded as the foundation of the Scouting movement.

1945 – The BBC Light Programme radio station is launched for mainstream light entertainment and music.

1958 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

1959 – First United States Congress elections in Hawaii as a state of the Union.

1981 – A worldwide television audience of over 700 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

1987 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President of France François Mitterrand sign the agreement to build a tunnel under the English Channel (Eurotunnel)

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1805 – Alexis de Tocqueville, French historian and philosopher (d. 1859)

1876 – Maria Ouspenskaya, Russian-American actress and acting teacher (d. 1949)

1878 – Don Marquis, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1937)

1905 – Clara Bow, American actress (d. 1965)

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize Laureate (d. 1961)

1907 – Melvin Belli, American lawyer (d. 1996)

1909 – Chester Himes, American-Spanish author (d. 1984)

1914 – Irwin Corey, American actor and activist (d. 2017)

1916 – Charlie Christian, American guitarist (d. 1942)

1925 – Mikis Theodorakis, Greek composer

1936 – Elizabeth Dole, American lawyer and politician, 20th United States Secretary of Labor

1938 – Peter Jennings, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1953 – Ken Burns, American director and producer

1954 – Patti Scialfa, American musician