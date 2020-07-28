Almanac - Tuesday 7/28/20

Today is both Hamburger Day, and Milk Chocolate Day...

this morning's almanac...

It's Tuesday July 28, 2020...

It is the 210th day of the year.

156 days remain until the end of the year

56 days until autumn begins

98 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 03 2020

3 months and 6 days from today

The Sun rises this morning at 6:09

The sun sets at 8:21 tonight

We will have 14 hours and 12 minutes of daylight

The first low tide was at 12:56 am at zero point 89 feet

and the next low tide at 12:25 pm at 1.97 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:26 am at 4.17 feet

and the next high tide at 7:16 pm at 6.56 feet

The Moon is currently 61.1% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Moon Direction: 287.27° WNW↑

Moon Altitude: -43.52°

Moon Distance: 230,984 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 3:05 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 14 days on a Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 21 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon in 27 days on Tuesday 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Today is…

Buffalo Soldiers Day

National Hamburger Day

National Milk Chocolate Day

National Waterpark Day

World Hepatitis Day

World Nature Conservation Day

Today is also…

Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval in Canada

Fiestas Patrias, celebrates the independence of Peru from Spain by General José de San Martín in 1821.

Liberation Day in San Marino

Ólavsøka Eve on the Faroe Islands

On this day in history…

1866 – At the age of 18, Vinnie Ream becomes the first and youngest female artist to receive a commission from the United States government for a statue (of Abraham Lincoln).

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.

1917 – The Silent Parade took place in New York City, in protest to murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

1932 – U.S. President Herbert Hoover orders the United States Army to forcibly evict the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans gathered in Washington, D.C.

1965 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson announces his order to increase the number of United States troops in South Vietnam from 75,000 to 125,000.

1973 – Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

1984 – The Summer Olympics officially known as the games of the XXIII were opened in Los Angeles.

1996 – The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Washington. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.

2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its thirty-year-long armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland

2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first woman skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1804 – Ludwig Feuerbach, German anthropologist and philosopher (d. 1872)

1866 – Beatrix Potter, English children's book writer and illustrator (d. 1943)

1879 – Lucy Burns, American activist, co-founded the National Woman's Party (d. 1966)

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (d. 1968)

1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (d. 1986)

1909 – Malcolm Lowry, English novelist and poet (d. 1957)

1915 – Frankie Yankovic, American polka musician (d. 1998)

1924 – C. T. Vivian, American minister, author, and activist

1929 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (d. 1994)

1938 – Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian engineer, academic, and politician, 90th President of Peru

1940 – Philip Proctor, American voice actor and screenwriter

1943 – Mike Bloomfield, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1981)

1943 – Bill Bradley, American basketball player and politician

1945 – Jim Davis, American cartoonist, created Garfield

1946 – Jonathan Edwards, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sally Struthers, American actress

1949 – Vida Blue, American baseball player and sportscaster

1954 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (d. 2013

1990 – Soulja Boy, American rapper, producer, and actor