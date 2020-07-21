Almanac - Tuesday 7/21/20

Happy Birthday, Dave Henderson...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Tuesday, the 21st of July of 2020...

It is the 203rd day of the year.

163 days remain until the end of the year.

63 days until autumn begins

105 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

3 months and 13 days from today

The sun rises at 6:03 am

and sunset will be at 8:27 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of daylight today.

The first high tide was be at 12:01 am at 6.79 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:43 am at minus 1.08 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:11 pm at 5.18 feet

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 6:41 pm at 2.85 feet.

The moon is currently 0.9% visible, now a waxing crescent

First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 27th of July of 2020 at 5:32 am

Full Moon in 13 days on Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Last Quarter Moon in 21 days on Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

and the next New Moon in 28 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

Today is…

Invite an Alien to Live with You Day

Legal Drinking Age Day

National Be Someone Day

National Junk Food Day

National Lamington Day

National Tug-Of-War Tournament Day

Take a Monkey to Lunch Day

Today is also…

Liberation Day in 1944 on Guam

Belgian National Day

Racial Harmony Day in Singapore

Summer Kazanskaya in Russia

On this day in history…

1865 – In the market square of Springfield, Missouri, Wild Bill Hickok shoots and kills Davis Tutt in what is regarded as the first western showdown.

1904 – Louis Rigolly, a Frenchman, becomes the first man to break the 100 mph (161 km/h) barrier on land. He drove a 15-liter Gobron-Brillié in Ostend, Belgium.

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, high school biology teacher John T. Scopes is found guilty of teaching evolution in class and fined $100.

1949 – The United States Senate ratifies the North Atlantic Treaty.

1959 – Elijah Jerry "Pumpsie" Green becomes the first African-American to play for the Boston Red Sox, the last team to integrate. He came in as a pinch runner for Vic Wertz and stayed in as shortstop in a 2–1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

1960 – Sirimavo Bandaranaike is elected Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, becoming the world's first female head of government

1969 – Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon.

1970 – After 11 years of construction, the Aswan High Dam in Egypt is completed.

1979 – Jay Silverheels, a Mohawk actor, becomes the first Native American to have a star commemorated in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1983 – The world's lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

2012 – Erden Eruç completes the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1620 – Jean Picard, French astronomer (d. 1682)

1816 – Paul Reuter, German-English journalist, founded Reuters (d. 1899)

1898 – Sara Carter, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)

1899 – Hart Crane, American poet (d. 1932)

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian author and theorist (d. 1980)

1920 – Isaac Stern, Polish violinist and conductor (d. 2001)

1924 – Don Knotts, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1930 – Helen Merrill, American singer

1938 – Les Aspin, American captain and politician, 18th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 1995)

1938 – Janet Reno, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General (d. 2016)

1939 – John Negroponte, English-American diplomat, 23rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1944 – Paul Wellstone, American academic and politician (d. 2002)

1948 – Cat Stevens (Yusuf Islam), English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Garry Trudeau, American cartoonist

1951 – Robin Williams, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2014)

1953 – Eric Bazilian, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and producer (The Hooters)

1958 – Dave Henderson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2015)

1975 – Cara Dillon, Irish singer-songwriter

1978 – Damian Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer