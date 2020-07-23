Almanac - Thursday 7/23/20

It's Vanilla Ice Cream Day...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Thursday, the 23th of July of 2020...

It is the 205th day of the year.

161 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until autumn begins

103 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 03 2020

3 months and 11 days from today

The sun rises at 6:06 am

and sunset will be at 8:25 pm.

We’ll have 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight today.

the first high tide was at 1:34 am at 6.53 feet

and the next high tide will be at 3:28 pm at 5.54 feet.

The first low tide will be at 8:09 am at minus point 89 feet

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be 8:25 pm at 2.49 feet.

The Moon is currently 9.9% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: 23.75° NNE↑

Moon Altitude: -36.51°

Moon Distance: 229,644 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 9:17 am

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 27th of July of 2020 at 5:32 am

Full Moon in 11 days on Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Last Quarter Moon in 19 days on Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 26 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

Today is…

Gorgeous Grandma Day

Hot Enough For Ya Day

National Refreshment Day

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day

Sprinkle Day

World Sjögren's Day

Yada, Yada, Yada Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Haile Selassie (Rastafari)

Children's Day (Indonesia)

National Remembrance Day (Papua New Guinea)

Renaissance Day (Oman)

Revolution Day (Egypt)

On this day in history…

1829 – In the United States, William Austin Burt patents the typographer, a precursor to the typewriter.

1840 – The Province of Canada is created by the Act of Union.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.

1926 – Fox Film buys the patents of the Movietone sound system for recording sound onto film.

1927 – The first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company goes on the air in Bombay.

1962 – Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.

1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

1995 – Comet Hale–Bopp is discovered; it becomes visible to the naked eye on Earth nearly a year later.

1997 – Digital Equipment Corporation files antitrust charges against chipmaker Intel

1999 – Space Shuttle Columbia launches on STS-93, with Eileen Collins becoming the first female space shuttle commander. The shuttle also carried and deployed the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1892 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (d. 1975)

1928 – Leon Fleisher, American pianist and conductor

1940 – Don Imus, American radio host (d. 2019)

1943 – Tony Joe White, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2018)

1961 – Woody Harrelson, American actor and activist

1965 – Slash, English-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1967 – Philip Seymour Hoffman, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1971 – Alison Krauss, American singer-songwriter and fiddler

1972 – Marlon Wayans, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, English actor