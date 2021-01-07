Almanac - Thursday 1/7/21

Today is Thursday, the 7th of January of 2021...

January 7 is the seventh day of the year.

358 days remain until the end of the year

72 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:26 am

and the sun sets at 5:07 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:17 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:15 am

The first low tide will be at 12:46 pm

The next high tide at 7:14 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 12:09 am the next day.

The Moon is currently 37.2% visible

a Waning Crescent

New Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 12th of January of 2021 at 9:00 pm

Today is…

Distaff Day

Harlem Globetrotter's Day

I'm Not Going to Take it Anymore Day

International Programmers' Day

National Bobblehead Day

National Old Rock Day

National Pass Gas Day

National Tempura Day

Today is also…

Orthodox Christmas Day

(Eastern Orthodox Churches and Oriental Orthodox Churches using the Julian Calendar, Rastafari)

Christmas in Russia

Christmas in Ukraine

Remembrance Day of the Dead (Armenia)

Distaff Day (medieval Europe)

Nanakusa no sekku (Japan)

Pioneer's Day (Liberia)

Tricolour day or Festa del Tricolore (Italy)

Victory from Genocide Day (Cambodia)

On this day in history…

1608 – Fire destroys Jamestown, Virginia.[3]

1610 – Galileo Galilei makes his first observation of the four Galilean moons: Ganymede, Callisto, Io and Europa, although he is not able to distinguish the last two until the following day.

1894 – Thomas Edison makes a kinetoscopic film of someone sneezing. On the same day, his employee, William Kennedy Dickson, receives a patent for motion picture film.

1904 – The distress signal "CQD" is established only to be replaced two years later by "SOS".

1920 – The New York State Assembly refuses to seat five duly elected Socialist assemblymen.

1927 – The first transatlantic telephone service is established from New York City to London.

1955 – Contralto Marian Anderson becomes the first person of color to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in Giuseppe Verdi's Un ballo in maschera.

1959 – The United States recognizes the new Cuban government of Fidel Castro.

1999 – The Senate trial in the impeachment of U.S. President Bill Clinton begins.

2015 – Two gunmen commit mass murder at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, shooting twelve people execution style, and wounding eleven others

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1800 – Millard Fillmore, American politician, 13th President of the United States (d. 1874)

1891 – Zora Neale Hurston, American novelist, short story writer, and folklorist (d. 1960)

1899 – Al Bowlly, Mozambican-English singer-songwriter (disputed; d. 1941)

1899 – Francis Poulenc, French pianist and composer (d. 1963

1906 – Red Allen, American trumpet player (d. 1967)

1910 – Orval Faubus, American soldier and politician, 36th Governor of Arkansas (d. 1994)

1912 – Charles Addams, American cartoonist, created The Addams Family (d. 1988)

1922 – Jean-Pierre Rampal, French flute player (d. 2000)

1928 – William Peter Blatty, American author and screenwriter (d. 2017)

1943 – Sadako Sasaki, Japanese survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, known for one thousand origami cranes (d. 1955)

1946 – Jann Wenner, American publisher, co-founded Rolling Stone

1948 – Kenny Loggins, American singer-songwriter

1950 – Juan Gabriel, Mexican singer-songwriter (d. 2016)

1957 – Katie Couric, American television journalist, anchor, and author

1964 – Nicolas Cage, American actor