Almanac - Thursday 1/28/21

Today is Thursday, the 28th of January of 2021...

January 28 is the 28th day of the year

337 days remain until the end of the year

51 days until spring begins.

The sun rises at 7:17 am

and sunset will be at 5:29 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 12 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:19 am

The first low tide was at 4:36 am

The next high tide will be at 10:44 am.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 5:32 pm.

The Moon is 99.8% visible

It will be a 100% Full Moon Today at 11:16 am

Today’s full moon is called the Full Wolf Moon

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.

• Canada Goose Moon

• Center Moon

• Cold Moon

• Freeze Moon

• Frost Exploding Moon

• Great Moon

• Greetings Moon

• Hard Moon

• Severe Moon

• Spirit Moon

Today is…

Clashing Clothes Day

Daisy Day

Data Privacy Day

Global Community Engagement Day

International LEGO Day

National Blueberry Pancake Day

National Kazoo Day

Pop Art Day

Rattlesnake Roundup Day

Thank a Plugin Developer Day

Tu BiShvat

Today is also…

Army Day in Armenia

On this day in history…

1521 – The Diet of Worms begins, lasting until May 25.

1754 – Sir Horace Walpole coins the word serendipity in a letter to a friend.

1813 – Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is first published in the United Kingdom.

1851 – Northwestern University becomes the first chartered university in Illinois.

1855 – A locomotive on the Panama Canal Railway runs from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean for the first time.

1878 – Yale Daily News becomes the first independent daily college newspaper in the United States.

1896 – Walter Arnold of East Peckham, Kent, becomes the first person to be convicted of speeding. He was fined one shilling, plus costs, for speeding at 8 mph (13 km/h), thereby exceeding the contemporary speed limit of 2 mph (3.2 km/h).

1902 – The Carnegie Institution of Washington is founded in Washington, D.C. with a $10 million gift from Andrew Carnegie.

1909 – United States troops leave Cuba, with the exception of Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, after being there since the Spanish–American War.

1915 – An act of the U.S. Congress creates the United States Coast Guard as a branch of the United States Armed Forces.

1933 – The name Pakistan is coined by Choudhry Rahmat Ali Khan and is accepted by Indian Muslims who then thereby adopted it further for the Pakistan Movement seeking independence.

1935 – Iceland becomes the first Western country to legalize therapeutic abortion.

1938 – The World Land Speed Record on a public road is broken by Rudolf Caracciola in the Mercedes-Benz W195 at a speed of 432.7 kilometres per hour (268.9 mph).

1945 – World War II: Supplies begin to reach the Republic of China over the newly reopened Burma Road.

1956 – Elvis Presley makes his first national television appearance.

1958 – The Lego company patents the design of its Lego bricks, still compatible with bricks produced today.

1960 – The National Football League announces expansion teams for Dallas to start in the 1960 NFL season and Minneapolis-St. Paul for the 1961 NFL season.

1965 – The current design of the Flag of Canada is chosen by an act of Parliament.

1981 – Ronald Reagan lifts remaining domestic petroleum price and allocation controls in the United States, helping to end the 1979 energy crisis and begin the 1980s oil glut.

1985 – Supergroup USA for Africa (United Support of Artists for Africa) records the hit single We Are the World, to help raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1853 – José Martí, Cuban journalist, poet, and theorist (d. 1895)

1873 – Colette, French novelist and journalist (d. 1954)

1887 – Arthur Rubinstein, Polish-American pianist and educator (d. 1982)

1900 – Alice Neel, American painter (d. 1984)

1910 – John Banner, Austrian actor (d. 1973)

1912 – Jackson Pollock, American painter (d. 1956)

1927 – Vera Williams, American author and illustrator (d. 2015)

1935 – David Lodge, English author and critic

1936 – Alan Alda, American actor, director, and writer

1962 – Sam Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Sarah McLachlan, Canadian singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1968 – Rakim, American rapper

1969 – Mo Rocca, American comedian and television journalist

1981 – Elijah Wood, American actor and producer