Almanac - Monday 5/20/19

Today is Monday, the 20th of May of 2019. It is the 140th day of the year. 225 days remain until the end of the year. 32 days until summer begins and 533 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 5:55 am

and sunset will be at 8:18 pm.

In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that

The first high tide was at 12:32am

and the next high tide will be at 2:30 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:16 am

and the next low tide at 7:06 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:06 pm.

(1 year 5 months and 14 days from today)

A medium pollen count today

a low pollen count tomorrow

and a high-to-medium count by the end of the week.

The Moon is 96.9% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 224.71° SW↑

Moon Altitude: 16.69°

Moon Distance: 239754 mi

Next New Moon: June 3, 2019 at 3:01 am

Next Full Moon: June 17, 2019 at 1:30 am

Next Moonset: Today at 7:28 am

Today is…

Be a Millionaire Day

Eliza Doolittle Day

Flower Day

National Quiche Lorraine Day

National Rescue Dog Day

Pick Strawberries Day

Weights and Measures Day

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day

World Bee Day

Today is also…

Day of Remembrance (Cambodia)

Emancipation Day (Florida)

European Maritime Day (European Council)

Independence Restoration Day, celebrates the independence of East Timor from Indonesia in 2002.

Josephine Baker Day (NAACP)

National Awakening Day (Indonesia), and its related observances:

Indonesian Doctor Day (Indonesia)

National Day (Cameroon)

World Bee Day

World Metrology Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1799 – Honoré de Balzac, French novelist and playwright (d. 1850)

1806 – John Stuart Mill, English economist, civil servant, and philosopher (d. 1873)

1818 – William Fargo, American businessman and politician, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (d. 1881)

1882 – Sigrid Undset, Danish-Norwegian novelist, essayist, and translator, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1949)

1908 – James Stewart, American actor (d. 1997)

1915 – Moshe Dayan, Israeli general and politician, 5th Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1981)

1944 – Joe Cocker, English singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1946 – Cher, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1949 – Dave Thomas, Canadian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1958 – Ron Reagan, American journalist and radio host

1972 – Busta Rhymes, American rapper, producer, and actor

…and on this day in history…

1570 – Cartographer Abraham Ortelius issues Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, the first modern atlas.

1609 – Shakespeare's sonnets are first published in London, perhaps illicitly, by the publisher Thomas Thorpe.

1873 – Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.

1883 – Krakatoa begins to erupt; the volcano explodes three months later, killing more than 36,000 people.

1891 – History of cinema: The first public display of Thomas Edison's prototype kinetoscope.

1902 – Cuba gains independence from the United States. Tomás Estrada Palma becomes the country's first President.

1932 – Amelia Earhart takes off from Newfoundland to begin the world's first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean by a female pilot, landing in Ireland the next day.

1964 – Discovery of the cosmic microwave background radiation by Robert Woodrow Wilson and Arno Penzias.

1980 – In a referendum in Quebec, the population rejects, by 60% of the vote, a government proposal to move towards independence from Canada.

1983 – First publications of the discovery of the HIV virus that causes AIDS in the journal Science by Luc Montagnier.

2002 – The independence of East Timor is recognized by Portugal, formally ending 23 years of Indonesian rule and three years of provisional UN administration (Portugal itself is the former colonizer of East Timor until 1976).