Almanac - Monday 1/11/21

Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day

Girl Hug Boy Day

Heritage Treasures Day (UK)

Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day

National Clean Off Your Desk Day

National Gluten-Free Day

National Hot Toddy Day

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

National Milk Day

National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friend Day

Secret Pal Day

World Sketchnote Day

Children's Day in Tunisia

Eugenio María de Hostos Day in Puerto Rico

Independence Resistance Day in Morocco

Kagami biraki in Japan

Republic Day in Albania

Carmentalia in Rome

1908 – Grand Canyon National Monument is created.

1912 – Immigrant textile workers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, go on strike when wages are reduced in response to a mandated shortening of the work week.

1927 – Louis B. Mayer, head of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), announces the creation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, at a banquet in Los Angeles, California.

1935 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.

1949 – The first "networked" television broadcasts took place as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania goes on the air connecting the east coast and mid-west programming.

1964 – Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Luther Terry, M.D., publishes the landmark report Smoking and Health: Report of the Advisory Committee to the Surgeon General of the United States saying that smoking may be hazardous to health, sparking national and worldwide anti-smoking efforts.

1972 – East Pakistan renames itself Bangladesh.

1973 – Major League Baseball owners vote in approval of the American League adopting the designated hitter position.

1755 – Alexander Hamilton, Nevisian-American general, economist and politician, 1st United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1804)

1887 – Aldo Leopold, American ecologist and author (d. 1948)

1903 – Alan Paton, South African author and activist (d. 1988)

1906 – Albert Hofmann, Swiss chemist and academic, discoverer of LSD (d. 2008)

1924 – Slim Harpo, American blues singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1970)

1925 – Grant Tinker, American television producer, co-founded MTM Enterprises (d. 2016)

1934 – Jean Chrétien, Canadian lawyer and politician, 20th Prime Minister of Canada

1942 – Clarence Clemons, American saxophonist and actor (d. 2011)

1946 – Naomi Judd, American singer-songwriter and actress

1952 – Lee Ritenour, American guitarist, composer, and producer

1971 – Mary J. Blige, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress