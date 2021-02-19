Almanac - Friday 2/19/21

Today Friday, the 19th of February of 2021...

February 19 is the 50th day of the year.

315 days remain until the end of the year

29 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:53 am

and sunset will be at 5:55 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 2 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide at Ocean Beach was at 3:29 am at 5.28 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:00 am at 1.20 feet

The next high tide at 6:04 pm at 3.65 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach 10:13 pm at 3.05 feet

Moon: 47.8%

First Quarter

The next phase will be a Full Moon in 8 days on Saturday 27th of February of 2021 at 12:17 am

Today is…

Friday Fish Fry Day

International Tug-of-War Day

Iwo Jima Day

National Caregivers Day

National Chocolate Mint Day

National Lash Day

National Tartar Sauce Day

National Vet Girls RISE Day

National Woman's Heart Day

Prevent Plagiarism Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day on Mexico

Brâncuși Day in Romania

Commemoration of Vasil Levski in Bulgaria

Flag Day in Turkmenistan

Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra state in India

On this day in Black History…

Pan-African Congress Meeting

Feb 19, 1919

Pan-African Congress, organized by W.E.B. Du Bois, met a Grand Hotel, Paris. There were fifty-seven delegates sixteen from the United States and fourteen from Africa form sixteen countries and colonies. Blaise Diagne of Senegal was elected president and Du Bois was named secretary.

– On this day in 1942, the Tuskegee Airmen were initiatedThe Tuskegee Airmen blazed their way into history as the first African-American pilots who fought in World War II in the 1940s and maintaining the aircrafts.

Officially known as the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Corps, the group was subjected to segregation and discrimination during their time in the army despite being as brave in fighting enemies as the rest of the military. Meanwhile, racism in America was still very much alive through Jim Crow laws.

Every African-American pilot (and five Haitians) who served in the squadrons were trained at Tuskegee Institute and the group earned the nickname "Red Tail Angels" because the bombers they escorted saw them as angels and their planes' tails and propellers were painted in red.

By the end of WWII, 992 men had graduated from Tuskegee. They carried out more than 200 bomber escort missions, damaged 409 German planes, 950 ground units and sank a battleship.

Anderson, Lauren (1965- ) - Birthday

Feb 19, 1965

Anderson, an only child, was born in Houston, Texas, on February 19, 1965, to Doris Parker-Morales, a classical piano teacher, and Lawrence Anderson, a high school administrator.

John Singleton, Director

Feb 19, 1992

John Singleton,the first African American director to be nominated for the Academy Award is nominated for best director and best screenplay for his first film Boyz N the Hood.

On today in 1992, John Singleton became the youngest and first African American director to be nominated for an Academy Award. He was 24 years old at the time of his nomination. Singleton was nominated for the film, “Boyz N the Hood”.

Harper Lee

Feb 19, 2016

Harper Lee , in full Nelle Harper Lee (born April 28, 1926, Monroeville, Alabama, U.S.—died February 19, 2016, Monroeville), American writer nationally acclaimed for her novel To Kill a Mockingbird (1960).

– On this day in 2002, Vonetta Flowers became the first black gold medalist in the Winter Olympics game, for the two person bobsled event

and black history birthdays today include

Smokey Robinson

Feb 19, 1940

Smokey Robinson is a famous American singer and songwriter, who had a successful career both as part of the group “The Miracles” and as a solo artist. He was born as William Robinson, Jr. on February 19, 1940 to a poor family in Detroit.

Also on this day in history…

1807 – Former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr is arrested for treason in Wakefield, Alabama and confined to Fort Stoddert.

1846 – In Austin, Texas the newly formed Texas state government is officially installed. The Republic of Texas government officially transfers power to the State of Texas government following the annexation of Texas by the United States.

1847 – The first group of rescuers reaches the Donner Party.

1878 – Thomas Edison patents the phonograph.

1942 – World War II: United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs executive order 9066, allowing the United States military to relocate Japanese Americans to internment camps.

1949 – Ezra Pound is awarded the first Bollingen Prize in poetry by the Bollingen Foundation and Yale University.

1953 – Book censorship in the United States: The Georgia Literature Commission is established.[2]

1954 – Transfer of Crimea: The Soviet Politburo of the Soviet Union orders the transfer of the Crimean Oblast from the Russian SFSR to the Ukrainian SSR.

1963 – The publication of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique reawakens the feminist movement in the United States as women's organizations and consciousness raising groups spread.

1976 – Executive Order 9066, which led to the relocation of Japanese Americans to internment camps, is rescinded by President Gerald Ford's Proclamation 4417.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1473 – Nicolaus Copernicus, Polish mathematician and astronomer (d. 1543)

1896 – André Breton, French poet and author (d. 1966)

1902 – Kay Boyle, American novelist, short story writer, and educator (d. 1992)

1917 – Carson McCullers, American novelist, short story writer, playwright, and essayist (d. 1967)

1924 – Lee Marvin, American actor (d. 1987)

1940 – Smokey Robinson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1946 – Karen Silkwood, American technician and activist (d. 1974)

1952 – Amy Tan, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer

1953 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentine lawyer and politician, former President of Argentina and current Vice President of Argentina

1957 – Falco, Austrian singer-songwriter, rapper, and musician (d. 1998)

1958 – Steve Nieve, English keyboard player and composer

1967 – Benicio del Toro, Puerto Rican-American actor, director, and producer

1985 – Haylie Duff, American actress and singer