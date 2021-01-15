Almanac - Friday 1/15/21

Today is the birthday of The Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr....

(the holiday is observed on Monday the 18th)

Today is Friday, the 15th of January of 2021...

It is the 15th day of the year

350 days remain until the end of the year

65 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:15 pm.

Today we have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:20 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:53 am

The first low tide is at 6:39 am

The next high tide will be at 12:35 am.

and the final low tide rolls in to Aquatic Park tonight at 7:13 pm.

The Moon is 6.6%

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 20th of January of 2021 at 1:02 pm

Today is…

Humanitarian Day

National Bagel Day

National Booch Day

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day

National Hat Day

National Pothole Day (UK)

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

Wikipedia Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Egypt

Armed Forces Day in Nigeria

Army Day in India

John Chilembwe Day in Malawi

Korean Alphabet Day in North Korea

Ocean Duty Day in Indonesia

Sagichō at Tsurugaoka Hachimangū in Kamakura, Japan

Teacher's Day in Venezuela

The second day of the sidereal winter solstice festivals in India

Thai Pongal, Tamil harvest festival

On this day in history…

1559 – Elizabeth I is crowned Queen of England in Westminster Abbey, London.

1782 – Superintendent of Finance Robert Morris addresses the U.S. Congress to recommend establishment of a national mint and decimal coinage.

1870 – A political cartoon for the first time symbolizes the Democratic Party with a donkey ("A Live Jackass Kicking a Dead Lion" by Thomas Nast for Harper's Weekly).

1889 – The Coca-Cola Company, then known as the Pemberton Medicine Company, is incorporated in Atlanta.

1892 – James Naismith publishes the rules of basketball.

1908 – The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority becomes the first Greek-letter organization founded and established by African American college women.

1919 – Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, two of the most prominent socialists in Germany, are tortured and murdered by the Freikorps at the end of the Spartacist uprising.

1936 – The first building to be completely covered in glass, built for the Owens-Illinois Glass Company, is completed in Toledo, Ohio.

1943 – The Pentagon is dedicated in Arlington, Virginia.

1962 – The Derveni papyrus, Europe's oldest surviving manuscript dating to 340 BC, is found in northern Greece.

1967 – The first Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10.

1981 – Pope John Paul II receives a delegation from Solidarity (Polish trade union) at the Vatican led by Lech Wałęsa.

2001 – Wikipedia, a free wiki content encyclopedia, goes online

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1622 – Molière, French actor and playwright (d. 1673)

1908 – Edward Teller, Hungarian-American physicist and academic (d. 2003)

1909 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (d. 1973)

1913 – Lloyd Bridges, American actor (d. 1998)

1918 – Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egyptian colonel and politician, 2nd President of Egypt (d. 1970)

1929 – Earl Hooker, American guitarist (d. 1970)

1929 – Martin Luther King Jr., American minister and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1941 – Captain Beefheart, American singer-songwriter, musician, and artist (d. 2010)

1945 – Vince Foster, American lawyer and political figure (d. 1993)

1947 – Andrea Martin, American-Canadian actress, singer, and screenwriter

1957 – Mario Van Peebles, American actor and director

1984 – Ben Shapiro, American author and commentator