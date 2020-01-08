2020 Fresh Festival of Dance, Ming Luke and the BCCO, 2020 San Francisco Tape Music Festival

This week on Open Air, KALW's weekly radio magazine of the performing arts, host David Latulippe will be talking with choreographer/performer Kathleen Hermesdorf about San Francisco’s 11th annual FRESH Festival of Experimental Dance, Music + Performance, held over three weekends from January 6 - 26 at the Joe Goode Annex (401 Alabama St.) in San Francisco.



The festival features three weeks of cutting-edge live art, immersive training in dance and related forms and community-cultivating social and interactive events. From the Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra, a visit with music director Ming Luke about the ensemble’s upcoming concerts on January 10 (8pm), 11 and 12 (3pm) at Hertz Hall on the UC Berkeley Campus. On the program are Franz Joseph Haydn’s "Lord Nelson Mass" and Mozart’s "Coronation Mass." Vocal soloists are YoonGeong Lee (soprano), Anne Maguire (alto), Andrew Turner (tenor) and Edward Vogel (bass). The soloists are winners of BCCO's Vocal Soloist Competition. Concerts are, as always, free to the public. Also, a talk with clarinetist and composer Matt Ingalls and vocalist Ken Ueno, about the 2020 San Francisco Tape Music Festival, held on Friday Jan 10 through Sunday, January 12 at the Victoria Theatre (2961 16th Street) in San Francisco. As America's only festival devoted to the performance of audio works projected in three-dimensional space, The San Francisco Tape Music Festival features four distinct concerts of classic audio art and new fixed media compositions by 35 local and international composers. Hear members of the SF Tape Music Collective, along with guest composers, shape the sound live over a pristine surround system (24 high-end loudspeakers) with the audience seated in complete darkness. Plus, regular contributor Peter Robinson reviews the films "Little Women" and "The Two Popes" and updates us on happenings with the Marin Philosophical Society and in the public library system. LIVE on Thursday afternoon, 1/9/20 at 1pm, afterwards archived here.