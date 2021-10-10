One Planet: Will Red Wolves Survive Extinction?

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing the plight of red wolves in the US.

In the 1970s, there were fewer than 20 true red wolves left in the wild, but a decades-long federal reintroduction effort boosted the wild population about tenfold, all of which lived on the North Carolina coast. Today, there are around 20 true red wolves left rambling across the landscape. What should be done to restore this critically endangered species?

Guest:

Jimmy Tobias, freelance reporter and frequent Nation contributor who writes about extinction, extraction, and environmental justice

Ron Sutherland, chief scientist at The Wildlands Network

Web Resources:

Wildlands Network

The Nation: The Collapse of Wild Red Wolves Is a Warning That Should Worry Us All

The Guardian: Red wolf: the struggle to save one of the rarest animals on Earth