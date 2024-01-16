Grieving, Interrupted

Most people in prison know that when you get an unexpected call to the counselor’s office it doesn’t mean anything good. Often you’re told that a loved one, on the outside, has died. And once you’ve gotten that terrible news, there are lots of unspoken barriers that make it difficult to mourn. On this episode of Uncuffed, the producers at San Quentin share stories of loss - all of the stigmas and complications that get in the way of grieving.

This story was produced by Steve Brooks with help from Juan Haines, Angela Johnston, Ninna-Gaensler-Debs and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

