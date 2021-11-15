Nate's Going Home

I was trying my best to look calm. But my heart was pounding like an 808 kick drum. I could hear like I was in an old-fashioned blazer with 15-inch woofers in it. Nate McKinney

After over 20 years of incarceration, Uncuffed producer Nate McKinney is going home. Like other lifers in the system, he could have been incarcerated for life. But recently, the Board of Parole Hearings found him suitable to re-enter society. In today's episode, stories of facing the board — and wishes for a friend heading back into the big wide world.

San Quentin Media Center Nate McKinney records with fellow producers at San Quentin

This piece was brought you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer. Hear more by subscribing to Uncuffed in any podcast player.

Subscribe to Uncuffed and learn more at WeAreUncuffed.org.

