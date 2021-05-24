Unconfined: The Trials Of Re-Entry

After serving a sentence in prison, re-entry into the free world can come with complicated feelings and experiences – especially when release comes in the middle of a global pandemic.

A lot of people say, "Go home, forget about prison." Well, I couldn’t forget about prison because the times we’re living in. Chanthon Bun

Uncuffed producers Chanthon Bun and Joe Kirk were both released in 2020 and are still adjusting to life after prison. Kirk spent time in the shelter system, and Bun has a deportation order hanging over his head. But despite their struggles, they both find meaning in helping others, and fighting for change.

In this episode: stories about what happens when you get out of prison. And, the Uncuffed producers at Solano State Prison talk about their own concerns and dreams for when they are released.

This episode was produced by Ninna Gaensler-Debs, Chanthon Bun, Joe Kirk, Mayito Guzman, Orlando Johnson, b.f. thames, Andrew Stelzer, and Eli Wirtschafter. Our theme music is by David Jassy. Additional music from Blue Dot Sessions.

KALW’s radio training program in California prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. All content from the inside was approved by a public information officer. Special thanks to Mr. McCann for his support inside Solano.

