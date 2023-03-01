Limeric Lovers Are Like No Others
1 of 2 — DFK20230301 Palash with Limericks.jpg
Palash Bandyopadhyay shows off the new titles from the Limeric Lovers Publishers of Kolkata
Sandip Roy
2 of 2 — DFK20230301 Limeric Lovers stall.jpg
The Limeric Lovers Publishers stall at the Kolkata Book Fair
Sandip Roy
If you think limericks just means Edward Lear, think again. The Limeric Lovers Publishers of Kolkata are devoted fans of limericks in Bengali, a love affair that stretches from Kolkata to the USA.
(and yes "Limeric" is the way it's spelled for this publisher)