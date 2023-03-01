© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Dispatches_2021_art.png
Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata

Limeric Lovers Are Like No Others

By Sandip Roy
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:40 AM PST
DFK20230301 Palash with Limericks.jpg
1 of 2  — DFK20230301 Palash with Limericks.jpg
Palash Bandyopadhyay shows off the new titles from the Limeric Lovers Publishers of Kolkata
Sandip Roy
DFK20230301 Limeric Lovers stall.jpg
2 of 2  — DFK20230301 Limeric Lovers stall.jpg
The Limeric Lovers Publishers stall at the Kolkata Book Fair
Sandip Roy

If you think limericks just means Edward Lear, think again. The Limeric Lovers Publishers of Kolkata are devoted fans of limericks in Bengali, a love affair that stretches from Kolkata to the USA.

For more information visit http://limericklovers.com/
(and yes "Limeric" is the way it's spelled for this publisher)

Tags
Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata poetry
Sandip Roy
See stories by Sandip Roy