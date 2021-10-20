© 2021 KALW
Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata

The Masked Puja

Published October 20, 2021 at 3:40 AM PDT
1 of 4  — DurgaPujaNoEntry_web.jpeg
Scenes from India's Durga Puja celebration 2021
Sandip Roy
It's Durga Puja time in India and if last year the theme was the disease and the virus this year it’s more about ways to emerge from the pandemic.

But we will have to reckon with what 5 days of Durga Puja last week will mean for the infection rates in the city this week.

Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkatadurga pujaIndian holiday