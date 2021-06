When Nik Sharma started his popular food blog A Brown Table two things were a given on the menu - his ethnicity and his sexuality.

His latest book is the Flavour Equation which breaks flavour down to its component parts - from mouthfeel to aroma, even sound.

You can listen Sandip's full interview with Nik Sharma on The Sandip Roy Show here: https://indianexpress.com/audio/the-sandip-roy-show/nik-sharma-on-the-science-of-taste-and-why-we-like-the-things-we-do/7356482/