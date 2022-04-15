Honey Mahogany on Politics, Drag Race & The Stud

Honey Mahogany is a San Francisco native, and the first trans chairperson of the San Francisco Democratic Committee. Mahogany worked as a social worker before appearing on the 5th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2016. In 2018 Mahogany became the first transgender person to serve on the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, in 2021 she became the chairperson.

We talk redistricting, the state assembly runoff, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Stud with Honey Mahogany.

