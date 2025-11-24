The Stoop: This Ain't Texas, it's Africa

The Northern California chapter of Society of Professional Journalists recently announced their 2025 award winners… KALW took home four awards!

And The Stoop, which Hana Baba hosts with Leila Day, also did well, taking home two of their own! Today, we’re bringing you an excerpt from The Stoop episode, called ‘This ain't Texas, it's Africa, ’ which won an Arts and Culture award.

In the episode, Hana and Leila dig into some music… Country music. And find out why, for many African elders, it holds a very special place in their hearts.

