Pretty Things, Universal Funk, and All Things Manga

Published November 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
André Preston and his wife, Lisa Lynn-Preston, perform during the Universal Funky Opera at the Eastside Arts Alliance
Holly J. McDede
André Preston and his wife, Lisa Lynn-Preston, perform during the Universal Funky Opera at the Eastside Arts Alliance

A new exhibit dives deep into one Japanese graphic style of storytelling. Today, it's the Art of Manga! Then, a woman shares the unglamorous reality of prison. Plus, what brings together comics, funk music, unconditional love, and extraterrestrials? The Universal Funk Opera!

