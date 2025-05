The WNBA is breaking records and redefining the future of sports — and now, San Francisco is part of that evolution. The Golden State Valkyries are the league’s newest expansion team and they represent a new chapter in the Bay Area’s basketball legacy.

KALW is following their entire first season through our podcast BOUNCE: The Valkyries First Season in the Bay. Today on Crosscurrents, we're excited to bring you episode one!