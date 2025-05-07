Uncuffed: Meet The New Class From The California Institution For Women
Uncuffed is KALW’s podcast that empowers people in prison to tell their own stories. But today's episode is special because it’s the first EVER cohort of students from a women’s prison. It’s something the Uncuffed team has been working toward for a long time.
We’ll hear from this first class at the California Institution for Women as they take the mic. They begin by sharing a little bit about themselves. And we’ll get to know them through their favorite songs.