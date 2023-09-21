© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Confronting Caste / New Arrivals / Grant Avenue Follies

Published September 21, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Senator Aisha Wahab speaking at a press conference about SB403
Sen. Wahab video library
Senator Aisha Wahab speaking at a press conference about SB403

Today, we talk to reporter Sonia Paul about a first-in-the-nation measure to add caste to state anti-discrimination laws. And we hear from three Bay Area authors with three very different novels. Then, we meet the ladies of the Grant Avenue Follies who celebrate mid-century Chinatown's cultural scene one song and dance at a time.

Segments:

