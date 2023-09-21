Confronting Caste / New Arrivals / Grant Avenue Follies
Today, we talk to reporter Sonia Paul about a first-in-the-nation measure to add caste to state anti-discrimination laws. And we hear from three Bay Area authors with three very different novels. Then, we meet the ladies of the Grant Avenue Follies who celebrate mid-century Chinatown's cultural scene one song and dance at a time.
Segments:
- California may add caste to state anti-discrimination laws
- New Arrivals: In Moazzam Sheikh novel, characters search for love, acceptance
- New Arrivals: Jann Eyrich’s new eco-mystery has unlikely hero: a San Francisco building inspector
- New Arrivals: In Yael Goldstein-Love's novel, new motherhood meets science fiction
- Keeping memories of Chinatown alive – and kicking!