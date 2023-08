Today, we hear a quixotic story that takes place at the ends of the earth. It's the story of San Francisco’s twin windmills from our podcst, The Golden Gate Parkcast. Then, we learn about a former cop who bought a castle in the city. And, we’ll hear a reading from Calistoga author Claudia Hagadus Long. And, our local music segment features Berkeley band, Jones Carwash. They are playing at Bottom Of The hill on August 11.