Richmond's Tool Library / San Francisco Poets / Sundance Saloon
In this episode, we visit a library in Richmond that lends out tools so its residents don’t have to buy them. We bring you a story about borrowing tools and building community. Then, we find out what it means to be San Francisco's Poet Laureate. And, we get to two-stepping and line-dancing at the Sundance Saloon. Plus, a reading from Bay Area author Louise Nayer.
- Building community at the Richmond tool library
- San Francisco Poet Laureate Kim Shuck Has The Mic, And She's Speaking Up For Indigenous Women
- 'don't repeat your neighborhood to anyone' by poet Tongo Eisen-Martin
- Audiograph’s Sound of the Week: Sundance Saloon
- Louise Nayer reflects on the impacts of a childhood accident