© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents logo 2021
Crosscurrents

What is RSV? / Families Finding Home / New Arrivals: David Meltzer

Published November 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
image_6483441.jpeg
Courtesy of Hamilton Families

It's cold and flu season and in the Bay Area, doctors are seeing a rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Today, we hear from a UCSF infectious disease specialist about whether we should be worried and what we can do to limit the spread of RSV. Then, from the podcast Finding Home, we meet a family experiencing homelessness. Plus, a reading from a new poetry collection by the late San Francisco poet David Meltzer.

Crosscurrents