What is RSV? / Families Finding Home / New Arrivals: David Meltzer
It's cold and flu season and in the Bay Area, doctors are seeing a rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Today, we hear from a UCSF infectious disease specialist about whether we should be worried and what we can do to limit the spread of RSV. Then, from the podcast Finding Home, we meet a family experiencing homelessness. Plus, a reading from a new poetry collection by the late San Francisco poet David Meltzer.
- Housing, invisible families, and finding home
- New Arrivals: David Meltzer (edited and read by Patrick James Dunagan)